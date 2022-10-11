Search

12 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Netflix agrees to have viewer numbers measured externally by Barb

Netflix agrees to have viewer numbers measured externally by Barb

12 Oct 2022 1:01 AM

Netflix has signed up to the TV ratings agency Barb (Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board), meaning its audiences will now be measured externally.

From November, viewing figures for the streaming giant will be reported by the organisation, which compiles audience measurement and TV ratings in the UK.

The move makes Barb the first industry-owned audience currency in the world that Netflix has joined.

Streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have historically released only snapshots of their viewing data, often highlighting the successes of their bigger shows.

Barb will report Netflix’s ratings in the same way it reports viewing for more than 300 other subscribing broadcast channels, from mainstream services such as the BBC and ITV to smaller channels such as Dave.

It comes as Netflix reportedly readies to launch an ad-supported tier for its streaming platform.

Its co-chief executive Reed Hastings said: “Back in 2019, at the RTS conference in Cambridge, I welcomed the idea of Netflix audiences being measured independently.

“We’ve kept in touch with Barb since then and are pleased to make a commitment to its trusted measurement of how people watch television in the UK.”

Justin Sampson, chief executive of Barb, said: “Our audience measurement continuously adapts to accommodate the new platforms and devices that are being used by people to watch their favourite television shows.

“We took a big step forward last year when we started reporting audiences to streaming services.

“Netflix’s commitment to Barb sends a clear signal that what we’re doing is valuable to new and established players in the market.”

Netflix viewing data will be available to all Barb subscribers on the morning of November 2 through its existing analysis software and other systems.

The timing coincides with the launch of season five of lavish royal drama The Crown, which could make an impact in Barb’s ratings during its first weeks.

