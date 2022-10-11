Duran Duran release trailer for documentary film capturing LA rooftop concert

Duran Duran have released the trailer for their upcoming film documenting their recent rooftop concert in Los Angeles.

The 75-minute film, entitled A Hollywood High, was shot in March from the roof of The Aster hotel in the heart of Hollywood which overlooks the Capitol Records building, the site of the renowned new wave group’s original US record label home.

The documentary film also features interviews and archival footage that tells the story of the band’s special relationship with the US city.

Bassist John Taylor said: “Duran Duran have had an enduring relationship with the city of Los Angeles since the first time we came to America.

“We were determined to do something unique to celebrate our four decades together.

“A rooftop performance in LA with the Capitol Records building across the street and the Hollywood sign looming in the distance sounded perfect and turned out to be an extraordinary night for all of us.”

Keyboardist Nick Rhodes added: “For our first US show in several years we wanted to do something really special and intimate.

“After considering many options, a rooftop performance quickly became the frontrunner.

“It was post-pandemic we had never done anything like that before and we had just released a new album.

“Somehow it seemed like a magical doorway to the next part of our journey.”

The band formed in Birmingham in 1978 and were one of the biggest acts of the 1980s, with hits including Hungry Like The Wolf, Rio, Girls On Film, Wild Boys and Bond theme A View To A Kill.

They released their 15th studio album, Future Past, last year and later this year will be honoured as inductees into the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The group recently played their 40th anniversary celebration tour which included being one of the headline acts at the British Summer Time festival in London’s Hyde Park.

They also performed at the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace as well as starring in the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony which was being held in their home city of Birmingham.

The upcoming documentary film is directed by filmmakers Gavin Elder, Vincent Adam Paul and George Scott with Lastman Media and Magus Entertainment acting as executive producers.

Jed Harmsen, head of cinema & group entertainment at Dolby Laboratories, said: “Duran Duran has been entertaining the world with their creative genius and iconic songs over the past 40 years.

“We cannot wait for fans to not just watch A Hollywood High, but to be captivated by experiencing it in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.”

Evan Saxon, head of music and international distribution at Abramorama, added: “It’s an honor to work with Duran Duran to bring the band’s 40th anniversary celebration to cinemas and fans around the world, with the generous support of Dolby.

“A Hollywood High will sit alongside other successful films we have distributed for The Beatles, Dolly Parton, Bob Dylan, Pearl Jam, Green Day, Metallica, Jimi Hendrix, Miles Davis, and Neil Young, among others.”

On October 27, the members of Duran Duran will attend a special premiere for the film at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and a London premiere will follow on November 1 at the Vue West End in Leicester Square.

A Hollywood High will be released globally in cinemas on November 3.