Search

11 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Sales of Mirror and Express rose by a third after Queen’s death

Sales of Mirror and Express rose by a third after Queen’s death

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Oct 2022 12:45 PM

Sales of the Mirror and Express newspapers soared by close to a third on the day after the Queen’s death as Britons rushed to snap up the historic editions.

Despite soaring sales, the company revealed that it took a financial hit from the Queen’s death as many advertisers suspended national advertising campaigns during the mourning period.

Revenue dropped 8.1% in September as advertising was reined in, the papers’ owner Reach said.

“I am particularly proud of our teams who worked so tirelessly over recent weeks to produce such comprehensive, respectful and sensitive coverage of the Queen’s passing, a truly once-in-a-generation event,” said chief executive Jim Mullen.

The papers they produced were snapped up rapidly by punters across the UK.

The Express and The Mirror saw their aggregate sales volumes rise by around 30% on the day after the Queen died and the day after her funeral.

But sales were not up massively across the period. Overall, September circulation rose by just 4.3% the company said.

The benefit was more than offset by the drop in print advertising, down 17% in July and August and down more than 32% in September.

“We have made further good strategic progress as we continue to deliver quality content to a growing and increasingly engaged digital audience,” Mr Mullen said.

“Actions on costs are helping to mitigate inflationary pressures and while macro uncertainty persists, improved revenue trends during the third quarter are a positive.

“The strength of our balance sheet underpins ongoing investment in the strategy as we continue to transition to an increasing mix of higher quality digital earnings.”

Total revenue was down 1.9% during the quarter compared to the year before, led by print revenue, down 2.9% and lifted slightly by digital revenue, up 1.1%.

Shares in the business dropped 2.6% following the news.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Eighteen supercars set for auction

Described as ‘one of the most remarkable single-owner collections of supercars to be offered in Europe’, the group of cars stem from a 50-year section of automotive history.

Motoring

Eighteen supercars set for auction

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media