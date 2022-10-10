Women of the Year lunch an international ‘show of strength’, says Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine Kelly has voiced “support and solidarity” for the women of Iran, Afghanistan and Ukraine at the annual Women of the Year awards lunch.

The Scottish television presenter, 62, said the event, which took place in London on Monday, was a “show of strength” to women around the world.

Hosted this year by former Great British Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc, the awards shine a light on women who have achieved something of significance.

Celebrity guests this year included broadcaster Clare Balding, Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure, chef Angela Hartnett, presenter Dame Floella Benjamin and actress Tamzin Outhwaite.

Kelly presented the trailblazer award to Jacqueline Crawford who has helped send “baby boxes” of essentials, issued to expectant parents in Scotland, to new mothers in Ukraine.

She told the PA news agency: “Right now it is very important for women in Iran, women in Afghanistan, women who are going through horrendous ordeals, and also in Ukraine, for us to show our support and solidarity to them.

“And in the past this event has always done that, if there have been women who have really needed us.

“It is a show of strength which is very, very powerful and it is also really uplifting. It makes you want to do more and want to help more.”

Kelly described the Women of the Year awards as an “amazing” event and said she had been coming for some 20 years.

“It’s a chance for women from all walks of life, all ages, to get together and share their stories, and also to celebrate some incredible women,” she added.

ITV News broadcaster Julie Etchingham, president of Women of the Year, told PA: “I think this is a really powerful event for all women because it is a moment of sisterhood where we come together to acknowledge each other’s talents and achievements.

“For those of us who are involved in the committee organising it, we are here to celebrate every single woman in this room.

“And we are just hoping that it sends out a really powerful message to women around the world, some of whom are enduring terribly tough times.

“Some of whom don’t have equality, women’s rights are still not being acknowledged or being adhered to, and I think the message in this room is a message of sisterhood and solidarity.”

During the 68th annual event, which was attended by more than 400 women, five special awards were handed out.

Those honours went to women including Kath Tregenna, a primary school teacher who has continued teaching with bionic arms and legs after almost dying of sepsis; Nzambi Matee, an inventor who has developed bricks from recycled plastic; and Juliet Sanders, founder of a growing food poverty charity.

The event also paid tribute to the achievements of women in sport following the success of the Lionesses at Euro 2022.

In attendance at the event were Dawn Airey, chairwoman of the FA Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship Football, and Debbie Hewitt, chairwoman of the FA.