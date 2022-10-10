Search

10 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Singer Michelle Heaton latest celebrity confirmed for Dancing On Ice 2023

Singer Michelle Heaton latest celebrity confirmed for Dancing On Ice 2023

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Oct 2022 11:47 AM

Singer Michelle Heaton is the latest celebrity to be confirmed for Dancing On Ice 2023.

The TV personality and former Liberty X star, 43, was revealed to be joining the line-up on ITV’s Lorraine on Monday morning.

She told host Lorraine Kelly: “I’m so excited – I can’t believe it. Me and the kids are such huge fans of the show in general.

“I’ve always wanted to do it but I know I would never have been able to complete anything because of the way I was 18 months ago, so I’m really truly grateful that I’ve got it this year when I’m a lot stronger.”

The singer opened up last year about how she had previously been struggling with a drug and alcohol addiction, and she told The Sun that going to rehab had saved her life.

She has also shared how she had to live with “pain and suffering” as she went through the menopause at just 35 after having a hysterectomy to reduce her risk of developing cancer.

Heaton has two children, a daughter and a son, with her husband Hugh Hanley.

The singer was a member of the pop group Liberty X – originally consisting of Tony Lundon, Kevin Simm, Jessica Taylor, Kelli Young and Heaton – who were formed by the five finalists of the 2001 ITV talent show Popstars and failed to make it into the winning group Hear’Say.

They reunited in the ITV2 documentary series The Big Reunion in 2012 and in recent years, Heaton, Taylor and Young have performed as a girls trio.

She was also a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother in 2009 and a judge and mentor on the Irish music competition series You’re a Star in the show’s sixth and last series in 2007-2008.

Heaton joins drag queen and TV personality The Vivienne, actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, football’s John Fashanu, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, Coronation Street’s Mollie Gallagher, Towie star Joey Essex, comedian Darren Harriott and Hollyoaks star Carley Stenson in the line-up.

The singer is the 10th famous face confirmed for the 2023 series, with one more celebrity expected to join the typically 11-strong line-up.

Dancing On Ice is set to return to ITV and ITVX in 2023 and will see the celebrities take to the ice to skate live in the hopes of being crowned champion, following in the footsteps of Jake Quickenden, James Jordan, Joe Swash and this year’s winner Regan Gascoigne.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media