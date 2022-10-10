Search

10 Oct 2022

Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram locked over offensive posts

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Oct 2022 8:33 AM

Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of antisemitic posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye.

Spokesmen for Twitter and Instagram parent Meta said on Sunday that Ye posted messages which violated their policies.

In a tweet sent late Saturday, Ye said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE”, according to internet archive records – an apparent reference to the US military readiness condition scale known as Defcon.

In the same tweet, which was removed by Twitter, he said: “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Earlier this month, Ye had been criticised for wearing a White Lives Matter T-shirt to his collection at Paris Fashion Week.

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs posted a video on Instagram saying he did not support the shirt, and urged people not to buy it.

On Instagram, Ye posted a screenshot of a text conversation with Diddy and suggested he was controlled by Jewish people, according to media reports.

Under their policies, the two social networks prohibit the posting of offensive language. Ye’s Twitter account is still active but he cannot post until the suspension ends, after an unspecified period.

Meta, which owns Facebook as well as Instagram, will sometimes place restrictions on accounts that it deems repeatedly break its rules. The sanctions may include temporary restrictions on posting, commenting or sending direct messages.

Ye had returned to Twitter on Saturday following a nearly two-year hiatus, reportedly after Instagram locked his account.

Billionaire and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, who last week renewed his 44 billion dollar (£39.6 billion) offer to buy Twitter following a months-long legal battle with the company, greeted Ye’s return to the platform before his suspension by tweeting “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend.”

Musk has said he will remake Twitter into a free speech haven and relax restrictions, although it is impossible to know precisely how he will run the influential network if he does take over.

