Search

10 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Harry Kane to read about finding your inner lion on CBeebies Bedtime Stories

Harry Kane to read about finding your inner lion on CBeebies Bedtime Stories

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Oct 2022 1:01 AM

England captain Harry Kane will tell a tale about overcoming fear and finding your inner lion through self-belief when he sits down to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker, 29, is the latest famous face to sign up for the series and will read The Lion Inside written by Rachel Bright and illustrated by Jim Field.

The story follows a shy little mouse who sets out on a journey to find his roar and is a book which Kane chose himself – as he reads it to his three children to remind them how even the smallest creatures can have the heart of a lion.

Kane said: “One of my favourite things to do is sit down with my children before bedtime and read them a book. I enjoy this quality time with them.

“They especially love the book The Lion Inside so they will be extremely excited to hear this.”

The football star shares three children, Ivy, Vivienne Jane and Louis, with his wife Katie Goodland.

Kane’s episode will air on October 10, which marks World Mental Health Day, a day focused on raising awareness of mental health issues.

This year’s theme is “make mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority” which aligns with Kane’s chosen book as it touches on themes of “friendship, confidence and self-esteem”, the BBC said.

Earlier this year, the Duchess of Cambridge narrated the modern children’s classic, The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark, by Jill Tomlinson, to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

Illustrated by Belfast artist Paul Howard, the book tells the story of baby barn owl Plop, who is helped by others to grow in confidence and overcome his fears.

Among those to have recently read stories for children on CBeebies are singer Harry Styles, Thor star Chris Hemsworth, Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, US actor Steve Carell and actress and Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis, who signed her story in British Sign Language.

Harry Kane will read The Lion Inside on CBeebies at 6.50pm on October 10, with the special also set to be available on the iPlayer.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media