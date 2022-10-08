Comedian Darren Harriott joins Dancing On Ice celebrity cast

Comedian Darren Harriott is the latest celebrity revealed as part of the 2023 line-up for Dancing On Ice.
The stand-up star, who wears size 13 shoes, said he has the “biggest feet they’ve ever had on the show”.
Harriott said he is not very graceful and that his family have already made bets about whether he will fall during the first episode.
Trisha Goddard announced the comedian’s participation in the ITV ice dancing show on Talk TV where he then revealed his panic about taking part.
He told Trisha: “I’ve got giant feet. I can’t skate. I don’t really dance. What am I doing? Help me. I’m panicking.”
Harriott will join actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, former footballer John Fashanu, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, Coronation Street’s Mollie Gallagher, drag queen The Vivienne and TV personality Joey Essex.
Dancing on Ice will be back on TV screens in 2023.
The scene after the explosion in Creeslough and (insets) Fr John Joe Duffy and Liam McElhinney. Photo: North West Newspix
St Michael's Church, Creeslough, and local resident Liam McElhinney, who is the chairman of St Michael's GAA club
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.