08 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

TV cosmetic doctor under investigation by watchdog after allegations

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Oct 2022 1:31 PM

A TV doctor is under investigation by the medical watchdog after allegations were made against him.

Dr Tijion Esho, 40, who has featured on ITV’s This Morning and E4’s Body Fixers, has had restrictions placed on his practice while an inquiry is conducted by the General Medical Council (GMC).

As part of interim conditions, the doctor – also known as Dr Oluwafemi Esho – must not carry out consultations on female patients without a chaperone or have contact with patients outside of a clinical setting.

A statement from the GMC said: “Dr Oluwafemi Esho has restrictions on his practice while we investigate the allegations against him.

“We referred Dr Esho to an Interim Orders Tribunal at the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service in August 2022, who imposed a number of interim conditions on his practice.

“These include that, except in life-threatening emergencies, he must not carry out consultations with female patients without a chaperone present and except in life-threatening emergencies he must not make contact with patients outside of a clinical setting, either virtually or face-to-face.”

An ITV spokesperson said: “Dr Tijion Esho is not ITV This Morning’s resident doctor in any capacity.

“He last appeared on the programme over three years ago (August 2019).”

Dr Esho featured on the ITV morning programme to provide his medical opinion and comment on cosmetic surgery discussions.

He was also regularly consulted on Body Fixers for E4, a channel operated by Channel 4, which aired for two seasons in 2016 and 2017.

Dr Esho is the founder of the Esho Clinic, which has locations in London, Liverpool and Dubai, and has a host of celebrity clientele.

Representatives for Dr Esho and Channel 4 have been contacted for comment.

According to The Sun, which first reported the story, Dr Esho denies any wrongdoing.

