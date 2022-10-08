Search

08 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Camilla meets writer Sebastian Faulks at literary festival

Camilla meets writer Sebastian Faulks at literary festival

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Oct 2022 12:39 PM

The Queen Consort has met novelist Sebastian Faulks at the opening of a literary festival in Scotland.

Camilla chatted with the Birdsong and Charlotte Gray writer at the inaugural Braemar Literary Festival in Scotland on Friday night.

A picture posted on Camilla’s book club Instagram account – The Reading Room – shows the pair of them smiling, appearing to be in conversation.

The caption on the picture says: “Her Majesty had the pleasure of meeting bestselling Sebastian Faulks last night at the opening of the inaugural Braemar Literary Festival.

It said: “Sebastian will take to the stage today to discuss his wartime thriller, ‘Charlotte Gray’ with The Reading Room; while author @katemossewriter joins us tomorrow for a chat on everything from her new non-fiction, ‘Warrior Queens & Quiet Revolutionaries’ to her multi-million sensation, ‘Labyrinth’.”

Camilla holds more than six patronages related to literature, including the National Literacy Trust, and has presented the prestigious Booker Prize in past years.

The Reading Room, an online literary hub, was launched in January 2021, inspired by the success of the reading lists she shared during the pandemic in 2020.

Camilla shares her love of reading through the Instagram account, and has been praised by leading author Sir Philip Pullman for championing literature.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media