08 Oct 2022

Fearne Cotton: I quite happily don’t have an opinion on a lot of things

Fearne Cotton: I quite happily don't have an opinion on a lot of things

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Oct 2022 6:43 AM

Fearne Cotton says she “quite happily doesn’t have an opinion on a lot of things” and that social media is driving people “mad”.

The TV presenter and broadcaster said the world is “a noisy place” and that often she chooses to “tune out of everything”.

Speaking to the i newspaper, Cotton discussed the objectification she suffered throughout her career, wellness, and the negative effects of social media.

Speaking on the latter, she told the i: “It’s a nightmare… we’ve lost the plot.

“We’re driving ourselves mad trying to imbibe all this information, make sense of it, have an opinion. It’s insanity.”

“The world is a noisy place at the moment. Everyone’s pissed off.

“There is a lot of aggression being channelled in the wrong direction for the wrong reasons. So what I do is tune out of everything.

“I’m not going to stand on my social media soapbox arguing about something. I’m not interested.”

She added: “It has somehow become a crime if you don’t have an opinion. I quite happily don’t have an opinion on a lot of things. I’m still questioning everything. I think I was questioning too little before.”

Cotton began her career in the late 1990s presenting various children’s television shows for GMTV, CITV and CBBC.

In 2007, she became the first regular female presenter of the Radio 1 Chart Show, going on to present her own Radio 1 show, airing every weekday morning from 2009 to 2015.

She joined BBC Radio 2 in 2016.

In 2018, Cotton began presenting her podcast Happy Place, which has included guests such as Dawn French, Hillary Clinton and Tom Daley.

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

