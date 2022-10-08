Trevor Noah ‘looks forward to the world being my home again’ post-Daily Show

Trevor Noah says he is “looking forward to the world being my home again” following the recent announcement that he will be leaving the Daily Show after seven years.

The comedian said he “never wanted to stop learning” and praised the “handful of teachers” that had helped him fulfil his potential.

Noah made the remarks while featuring as a special guest at the annual New York Gala for award-winning global learning non-profit Pratham USA.

“I never want to stop learning. I’m looking forward to the world being my home again,” he said.

“I might move to Mumbai. Start a career in Bollywood. Learn the moves. Get the singing lessons.”

Later, in conversation with CNN Host and Pratham USA Board Member, Fareed Zakaria, Noah reflected on how learning had changed his life.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today were it not for a handful of teachers who saw each child not just as a learner, but also as an opportunity,” he said.

“Learning is understanding. It exponentially changes a community. If you go out to a community and you teach – then you have created a shockwave that reverberates for generations.”

Zakaria added: “Education is the thing that stays with you. The thing you will never lose. We are betting that bottom up energy is the way to go about it.”

Funds raised at the Pratham NYC Gala will support Pratham to help children and young people across India, with more than 75 million children reached since Pratham was founded in Mumbai in 1995.

As well as special guests Noah and Zalaria, the event featured music from New York artist DJ Rekha, known as the pioneer of Bhangra music in the US.

Noah’s appearance at the charity event comes just over a week after he made the surprise announcement of his departure from the Daily Show.

The South African comedian said the experience on Comedy Central had been “something I never expected” but that he felt “like it was time”.