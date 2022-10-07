Search

08 Oct 2022

Mel C says current UK economic situation is ‘a flipping disgrace’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Oct 2022 12:44 AM

Spice Girl Mel C has said Liz Truss represents girl power “in essence” but that the current economic situation in the UK is a “flipping disgrace”.

The pop star said there were people around the country that were “desperate”.

Speaking on Times Radio at the Cheltenham Literature Festival, Mel C said she had declined to have her photo taken with the Prime Minister at a recent event.

Asked whether Ms Truss represented girl power, as a female leader, she replied: “You know, in essence. But I don’t want that to sound like that is my beliefs.

“It’s a very difficult time, as we all know, in the UK right now and I come from an area of the UK where lots of people struggle financially.

“I try not to be political but in all honesty it’s… a flipping disgrace.”

Mel C acknowledged she was in a “very privileged position” but added that members of the public felt “just so worn out by it all” – referring to the current political turmoil.

“I can’t get up on my high horse and start saying things, but I think any person with any morals can see what’s going on isn’t right,” she said.

“I think we all feel just so worn out by it all and it concerns me what’s going to happen. People are desperate, what is going to happen?”

It comes after her fellow Spice Girl Mel B made a recent appearance at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, where she called for reform of the judicial system and shared her personal experiences of domestic abuse.

Mel B is a patron of the Women’s Aid charity and told crowds at a conference fringe event that more should be done to support survivors of domestic abuse.

Other famous faces passing comment on the Government include actor Brian Cox, who told Question Time audiences he did not trust Ms Truss as Prime Minister and that she was “the wrong person for the job”.

