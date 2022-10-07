Search

07 Oct 2022

Liverpool to host Eurovision Song Contest in 2023

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Oct 2022 8:26 PM

Liverpool has been confirmed to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year.

The international music show is being held in the UK after this year’s winner, Ukraine, was deemed unable to host because of the Russian invasion.

The city faced Glasgow in the final run-off after a list of 20 candidates was whittled down by the BBC and European Broadcasting Union, which produces the annual event.

The announcement was made by Graham Norton, who hosts the BBC’s coverage, on The One Show on Friday evening.

The final two cities battling it out were revealed last month following a seven-strong shortlist which also included Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester.

Ukrainian entry Kalush Orchestra triumphed at the 2022 competition in Turin, Italy, but the EBU later concluded the show could not be safely held in the war-torn country.

It was decided the UK would host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest, as Sam Ryder came second in the competition.

Applicant cities were asked to demonstrate how they would reflect Ukrainian culture, music and communities if they were to host on behalf of Ukraine.

This will be the ninth time the UK will have hosted the competition, more than any other country.

