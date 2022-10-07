Search

07 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

TV star Chris Packham joins protest against ‘attack on environmental laws’

TV star Chris Packham joins protest against ‘attack on environmental laws’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Oct 2022 2:13 PM

TV naturalist Chris Packham has joined wildlife groups on a protest in the local constituency of Environment Secretary Ranil Jayawardena against “an unprecedented attack” by the UK Government on laws to protect nature.

The demonstration, organised jointly by the RSPB, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust and the Woodland Trust, was held at Bassetts Mead country park, in Hook, Hampshire.

Autumnwatch host Packham said the protest was aimed at highlighting what these bodies claim is the Government’s failure to ensure sufficient wildlife protections are in place.

He said: “Millions of wildlife lovers up and down the country are outraged, scared and worried about this apparent attack on nature, and the message we are hearing very clearly is that ‘we will not stand for this’.

“This has really touched a nerve with people. Not only have we seen well-respected conservation organisations rising up against these plans, and encouraging their members to do the same, but now we are clearly also seeing the strength of feeling in the wider public about this.

“We should all follow their lead and stand up for our local nature.”

RSPB executive director Emma Marsh said: “People across the country have demonstrated their dismay at this apparent concerted attack on the mechanisms to deliver on the big ambitions to recover nature by 2030.

“Despite numerous opportunities, the new UK Government have yet to provide the reassurances we and others have sought. In fact, the little information made available has made us even more alarmed that the UK Government’s plans do not take nature into account.”

During the event, the protesters produced two pieces of artwork to be presented to Mr Jayawardena, the MP for North East Hampshire – one showing a depiction of nature with laws to protect it, and the other without.

Debbie Tann, chief executive of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, said: “What we are seeing today is an unprecedented wave of public concern for nature with people speaking up like never before.

“The Government’s ‘growth, growth, growth’ agenda has painted environmental rules as ‘burdens’ and key nature protection laws are due to be ‘consigned to history’ by the end of next year.

“Valuable nature sites like here at Bassetts Mead which offer a home for wildlife as well as a space for quiet recreation have only been made possible by the very laws the Government now seeks to remove.

“Local people here in the Environment Secretary’s constituency are saying that it is wrong to pit the economy against nature.

“Growth at all costs without a thought for the natural environment which supports us all is a worrying prospect indeed.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media