Search

07 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Jack Black and Chris Pratt to face off in new Super Mario Bros movie

Jack Black and Chris Pratt to face off in new Super Mario Bros movie

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Oct 2022 5:21 AM

Jack Black and Chris Pratt face off as characters in the new trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros film.

Fans were given the first glimpse of the new animated film about the famous mustachioed, Italian plumbers on Thursday.

The teaser trailer, released during the Nintendo Direct video presentation, shows Black’s villainous Bowser attacking the Ice Kingdom.

The fiery turtle-like creature and his army of Koopa Troopas are met with snowball resistance from an army of cuddly penguin soldiers, before he seizes control of a Mario star power-up, a feature of the games franchise.

Elsewhere, Mario, voiced by Pratt, finds himself in a strange mushroom kingdom.

The film boasts a star-studded cast which includes Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

The Super Mario Bros film was announced in September 2021 with an original December 2022 release date, but has since been delayed to April 2023.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media