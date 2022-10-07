Search

07 Oct 2022

Brad Pitt to respond ‘in court’ to abuse allegations made by Angelina Jolie

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Oct 2022 4:18 AM

Brad Pitt will “respond in court” to allegations made by his ex-wife Angelina Jolie that he was abusive towards her and their children.

The actor’s lawyer, Anne Kiley, said Pitt had been on the receiving end of “every type of personal attack and misrepresentation” but would not “own anything he didn’t do”.

It comes following a recent US legal filing by Jolie in which she claimed Pitt was verbally and physically abusive towards his family on a plane in September 2016.

The documents, obtained by the PA news agency, alleged that among other things, the actor had “poured beer and wine” over the heads of the children and “choked” one of them.

In a statement shared with US outlets on Thursday, Ms Kiley said: “Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one – unlike the other side – but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do.

“He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation.

“Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions.

“Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done.”

Following the alleged incident in 2016, Jolie filed for divorce five days later, and an FBI investigation was launched.

The ongoing dispute between the couple centres around the sale of their stakes in Chateau Miraval SA, a French company comprising a home and vineyard in the south of France, which they purchased in 2008.

Pitt has previously accused Jolie of orchestrating a “hostile” takeover of the wine business that he had “carefully built” and forced him into partnership with “a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions” – Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.

The Miraval estate is located in the village of Correns in south-eastern France, and was bought by the couple for around 25 million euros (£20,875,500).

According to the legal documents obtained by PA, Pitt contributed 60% to the purchase price, with Jolie paying the remaining 40%.

