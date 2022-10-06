Search

06 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Kevin Spacey faces New York jury in sexual assault lawsuit

Kevin Spacey faces New York jury in sexual assault lawsuit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Oct 2022 10:38 PM

Kevin Spacey looked toward jurors on Thursday as a lawyer told them that Spacey was trying to satisfy sexual urges when he jumped on top of a then-14-year-old actor on a bed at a party in 1986, but a lawyer for the House Of Cards star said it never happened.

The opening statements in a trial expected to last less than two weeks came in a lawsuit brought by Anthony Rapp, the actor who in 2017 made the first in a string of sexual misconduct allegations that left Spacey’s theatre and filmmaking career in tatters.

The lawsuit stems from an alleged encounter between the two men in 1986, when Rapp was a child actor performing in a Broadway play and Spacey, then 26, was having a breakout moment on Broadway.

Mr Rapp said the older actor invited him to a party at his Manhattan apartment, then tried to seduce him in a bedroom after the other guests had left.

Mr Rapp’s lawyer, Peter Saghir, said a drunk, swaying Spacey swept him up in his arms, like a groom carrying “a bride over a threshold,” then laid him on a bed and climbed on top of him.

MrSaghir said Mr Rapp will testify he quickly wriggled away and fled to a bathroom, before encountering Spacey again near the door as he tried to leave.

“Are you sure you want to go?” the lawyer said Spacey asked him.

Mr Saghir said Spacey was trying to get Mr Rapp to stay “to gratify his sexual desire” after pressing his pelvis into Mr Rapp’s hips when they were on the bed.

“This was a deliberate act,” the lawyer said. “This is not horseplay.”

When Mr Rapp told his story to Buzzfeed in 2017 as the #MeToo movement began to grip Hollywood, Spacey said he had no recollection of the incident, “but if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour”.

Since then, though, Spacey’s legal team has said the accusation is false. Mr Rapp never attended the party, they said. And even if it had happened as Mr Rapp described, they have argued, it wouldn’t constitute a sexual advance.

Mr Rapp wants compensation for mental and emotional suffering, medical expenses and loss of work.

Jennifer Keller, representing Spacey, said the actor has avoided discussing the case in the media and social media but was looking forward to testifying at trial.

“He wants justice,” she said. “Once you’ve heard both sides, you’ll be convinced this alleged assault never happened at all.”

Ms Keller said Mr Rapp sued Spacey, 63, and spoke out “for attention, for sympathy and to raise his own profile” as Spacey’s career made him a household name while Mr Rapp’s career never blossomed in the same way.

In 2019, prosecutors in Massachusetts dropped indecent assault and battery charges filed after a man said Spacey groped him at a Nantucket bar. Spacey said he was innocent. His accuser also dropped a civil lawsuit.

Spacey won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in American Beauty, a 1999 film in which he played a frustrated suburban father who lusts after his teenage daughter’s best friend.

Mr Rapp, who as a teenager acted in films including Adventures In Babysitting, was part of the original Broadway cast of Rent, and is now a regular on Star Trek: Discovery on television.

Both Mr Rapp and Spacey are expected to testify at the trial.

Other witnesses will include a psychologist who believes Mr Rapp experiences post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the encounter with Spacey.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media