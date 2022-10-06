Search

06 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Greta Gerwig: Working with Adam Driver on White Noise was a ‘full-circle moment’

Greta Gerwig: Working with Adam Driver on White Noise was a ‘full-circle moment’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Oct 2022 8:05 PM

Greta Gerwig has said starring alongside Adam Driver in the film White Noise was a “full-circle moment” because of their shared history.

The apocalyptic action film stars Driver as Jack Gladney, a college professor focused on the study of Adolf Hitler, who lives with his wife, Babette, played by Gerwig.

Their lives are thrown into chaos when a chemical leak causes an “airborne toxic event” where they live.

British actress Jodie Turner-Smith, known for films including Queen And Slim, also co-stars with Marvel star Don Cheadle, who play Gladney’s colleagues at the university.

The movie is Oscar-nominated director Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name.

At the film’s UK premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, Gerwig told the PA news agency: “What is so brilliant about Don DeLillo’s novel is that it feels, even though it was written in 1985, it feels like it is about every time after a major event.

“There is something about it that he gets to the core of the reality of reaction, and then there is this heightened absurdity to everything, which was amazing to get to work with from an existing text that has been around for so long.”

Speaking about Baumbach, her partner of more than a decade, she added: “And then working with Noah is always my favourite thing to do. He is an extraordinary director and also it is fun to remember how great he is at it, just as an actor.

“He and Adam have worked together for so many films and Adam and I have worked together, but also we have known each other since we were babies, like 21 or 22… so getting to work together is really a full-circle moment and joyful thing.”

Baumbach said he recruited Gerwig and Driver for the project because he knew there would be “challenges”.

He told PA: “I have worked with them now on several movies. Greta and I was a nice reunion. We have worked together, collaborated behind the scenes a lot over the years and recently.

“But I felt like there were going to be a lot of challenges making this movie so I want to have the people I know I can count on and friends and family to be there with me.”

Producer David Heyman said he signed on to produce White Noise because Baumbach was confirmed as its director.

He told PA “He is a writer-director who I have admired for an age and I had the good fortune to produce Marriage Story. He is good friend, I produced his last two films. When he comes knocking I want to make his films.”

Heyman also produced the recent Paddington films and said he had been touched by the way people remembered the Queen by recalling her popular Platinum Jubilee sketch with the bear.

He said: “I think in these times Paddington’s kindness and warmth are much needed and I think his kindness with her, and seeing her perform in a very human way, as a royal yes but in a very human way, was something that touched people.

“And I felt a real privilege to be a part of that, a small part of that short film. But grateful that people were touched by it. I had no idea that those words, ‘Thank you for everything’, would be so meaningful.”

Raffey Cassidy, who plays the daughter of the central family, spoke about the film’s relevance during Covid.

She told PA: “When I read it I was shocked at how relevant the script was to what was going on. I read it at the height of Covid so on that level of fear factor I was personally able to relate and I think the rest of the world will as well.”

White Noise will debut on Netflix on December 30.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media