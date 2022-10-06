Kevin Spacey to appear in US court to face allegations of sexual assault

Kevin Spacey is due to appear in a US court to face sexual assault allegations made against him by actor Anthony Rapp.

The actor, 63, has “categorically denied” the accusations and says he “did not harbour any sexual interest or desire in Mr Rapp at the time or since” the incident, which allegedly occurred in 1986.

Jury selection will begin on Thursday in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, with proceedings presided over by Judge Lewis A Kaplan.

Mr Spacey has been in exile from Hollywood since Mr Rapp accused him of the inappropriate behaviour in October 2017.

Mr Rapp claimed he was the victim of an “unwanted sexual advance” at a party in 1986 when he was 14 years old.

Documents seen by the PA news agency claim Mr Spacey had surprised Mr Rapp at the party by picking him up and putting him on a bed.

The documents said Mr Spacey had then pushed his body weight against Mr Rapp before the actor “wriggled out” with no resistance during the brief encounter.

Mr Spacey said none of his interactions with Mr Rapp had been “for the purpose of degrading or abusing him”.

“I categorically deny plaintiff Anthony Rapp’s claim that I sexually assaulted him or otherwise made a ‘sexual advance’ on him,” the Hollywood star said previously.

The trial comes less than three months after Mr Spacey appeared in a UK court to “strenuously” deny further allegations of sexual assault charges dating back 17 years.

He denied five allegations relating to three men, who are now in their 30s and 40s, at London’s Old Bailey on July 14.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013, during which time Mr Spacey was artistic director of The Old Vic theatre.

Mr Justice Wall set a trial of three to four weeks from June 6 next year, with a further hearing due to take place earlier in 2023.