06 Oct 2022

James Bond 60th anniversary charity auctions raise over £11.5 million

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Oct 2022 2:12 AM

A series of James Bond memorabilia auctions marking the franchise’s 60th anniversary year have raised a record-breaking £11.5 million.

The auctions comprised a total of 61 lots, featuring vehicles, watches, costumes, props, posters, and memorabilia experiences spanning the 25 Bond films to date.

Registered bidders from 28 countries were involved in the sales, which were hosted by auction house Christie’s.

The final two-part charity sale concluded on Wednesday, with a combined total of £6,874,494.

This result surpasses not only all previous official Christie’s 007 sale totals, but also the combined total for all three previous sales of £4,812,525, bringing the grand total for the four official charity auctions to £11,687,019.

Among the top lots sold were a replica Aston Martin DB5 stunt car from the franchise’s latest offering No Time To Die, which sold for £2,922,000 to the Prince’s Trust charity.

A second Aston Martin V8, also from No Time To Die, was sold for £630,000 and a Swarovski crystal-mounted, green enamel and gold-plated prop egg, from the 1983 Roger Moore film Octopussy, sold for £327,600.

Elsewhere, a complete set of works by Ian Fleming, a signed Casino Royale script, and a navy Tom Ford suit worn by Daniel Craig in 2015’s Spectre, all fetched hefty sums.

Other items included posters, production items and various costume pieces worn by Craig and other franchise stars throughout the years.

Christie’s said that 100% of the items had been sold.

Bond bosses Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said: “We are delighted with the extraordinary success of the Christie’s sale which benefits over 45 charities who do incredibly important work.

“Thank you to those who bid in the live and online auction and to all the James Bond fans who have supported us over the last 60 years.”

The Earl of Snowdon, honorary chairman of Christie’s EMEA, commented: “It has been an honour for Christie’s to work together with EON Productions again to help more charitable causes than ever before, in this 60th anniversary year of James Bond.

“We cannot think of a more uplifting and inspiring way to mark James Bond Day than to share news of this record-breaking result which will be used to help so many people.

“Our heartfelt thanks to everyone involved for their generosity.”

