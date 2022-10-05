Search

06 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Khloe Kardashian tells Kanye West to 'stop tearing Kimberly down' online

Khloe Kardashian tells Kanye West to ‘stop tearing Kimberly down’ online

Staff Reporter

06 Oct 2022 12:25 AM

Khloe Kardashian has asked Kanye West to “stop tearing Kimberly down” after the US rapper launched a series of online attacks on her sister.

Responding to a post made by West on Instagram, the reality star, 38, said she had not wanted to call him out on social media but that her family was “tired” of his behaviour.

West has recently returned to Instagram and, in a series of sporadic posts, accused his former partner Kim Kardashian of limiting access to their children.

The musician has previously aired complaints online that he is not being allowed to make major parenting decisions and has been excluded from birthday parties and other events for their children – which Kim said had caused her “emotional distress”.

In a comment on the rapper’s post, Khloe wrote: “Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here.

“You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.

“Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it.

“Please leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully.”

Khloe added that her response came from “a place of love” and she was happy to continue the conversation “privately if you wish”.

West later posted a screenshot of the comment to his own page, in which he called the Kardashians “liars” and reiterated his claims about being banned from his daughter’s birthday party.

West has recently sparked further controversy over a T-shirt he wore to his show at the Paris Fashion Week, which read “white lives matter”.

