05 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson joins Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up

Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson joins Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Oct 2022 9:03 PM

Nile Wilson has been revealed as the latest celebrity joining Dancing On Ice in 2023.

The Olympic bronze medal-winning gymnast is the fourth celebrity to be announced and shared the news on his YouTube channel.

Speaking about taking on the challenge to star in the hit ITV celebrity ice skating programme, 26-year-old Wilson said: “I’m going to be on ITV’s Dancing On Ice! This is a really cool thing.

“I’ve certainly not done much ice skating but I am so excited for the opportunity.

“I’m so excited to get into that routine and to feel like an athlete again.”

Wilson joins previously announced contestants Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, football star John Fashanu and actress and DJ Patsy Palmer.

On what he hopes to bring to the ice, Wilson said: “My biggest goal on the show is to do something that no-one has ever done before!”

Wilson won an Olympic bronze medal in the men’s horizontal bar at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Following a successful career, in 2021 he announced his retirement from gymnastics due to injuries.

Former EastEnders star Palmer, 50, was the first contestant announced for the show.

She told This Morning: “I wanted to challenge myself and get back to work, get out of my comfort zone.

“And I just thought ‘I’ll just go for it’, it seems like a lot of fun.”

According to reports, Culculoglu’s partner and fellow Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti turned down an offer to appear on Dancing On Ice, reportedly telling The Sun: “I have so much going on and I can’t commit to something every day, and when I do something I want to do it properly.”

Dancing on Ice is set to return to ITV and ITVX in 2023 and will see 11 celebrities take to the ice to skate live in the hope of being crowned champion, following in the fancy footsteps of the likes of Jake Quickenden, James Jordan, Joe Swash and this year’s winner, Regan Gascoigne.

