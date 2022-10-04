Search

04 Oct 2022

Owain Wyn Evans to replace Vanessa Feltz on early morning BBC Radio 2

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Oct 2022 4:59 PM

Owain Wyn Evans will replace Vanessa Feltz on BBC Radio 2’s early morning breakfast show after her departure for TalkTV, the BBC has announced.

The Welsh broadcaster and weatherman, 38, will present his programme from the BBC Cymru Wales broadcast centre in Cardiff starting in January 2023.

It will be the first programme on the station to move out of London as part of the BBC’s Across The UK plan.

Scott Mills will also launch his new weekday afternoon show on Radio 2 on Halloween – Monday October 31, after taking over from Steve Wright.

A clutch of long-standing presenters have departed their shows in recent months, including Paul O’Grady, while Fi Glover and Jane Garvey are the latest presenters to leave the BBC for rival broadcasters.

Wyn Evans has 20 years of experience on TV and radio but found wider fame during lockdown when a video of him drumming along to the BBC News theme tune went viral.

He said: “When I asked my parents for a pair of turntables and a mixing desk from a DJ shop in Llanelli when I was 13 I never allowed myself to dream that one day I’d have my own show on Radio 2!

“I can’t wait to help kickstart the day on Early Breakfast live from Cardiff. Bore da dahlings as we say in Wales!”

Feltz announced in July that she was leaving her shows on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio London.

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: “I’d like to welcome Owain to the Radio 2 family.

“His deep connection with Wales is obvious and I’m delighted he will be broadcasting live from Cardiff every weekday morning.

“His warmth and wit make him the perfect host to set up the day for our listeners right across the country, who have clearly and warmly taken him to their hearts each time he has presented in this slot.”

Mills, who recently signed off his final Radio 1 show after 24 years, said of his new slot: “A brand new era begins for me at my new home, BBC Radio 2.

“In an attempt to scare me even more, the bosses have decided my very first show is on Halloween!”

