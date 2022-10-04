Jason Manford reassures Children In Need supporters worried about cost of living

Jason Manford has reassured viewers who are concerned they may not be able to donate to BBC Children In Need this year amid the cost-of-living crisis that the event is “for everyone”.

The comedian, 41, who is joining the hosting line-up for the TV fundraiser, urged people to “just come and watch the show” as he appeared on BBC Breakfast to discuss the 2022 appeal.

The event is this year focusing on tackling the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on children, young people and the charities and community organisations which support them.

'When it hits the fan – as it were – I think this country is there for each other'Jason Manford is one of the main presenters on BBC Children in Need and spoke to #BBCBreakfast about how important the appeal ishttps://t.co/Hdnw0RE1DG pic.twitter.com/lNIRIn0kxv — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) October 4, 2022

Manford acknowledged some may find it harder to donate, but encouraged them to still tune in and perhaps donate smaller amounts online.

He said: “Obviously lots of people are very supportive and very lovely.

“But people are obviously worried at this time of year and just in general with living costs and, ‘How on earth are we going to find even a fiver to donate to Children In Need?’

“And I think – and I’m only new at this – but I would say from what I understand is, nobody is after your fiver.

“If you if you are worried this winter about your electricity bills, the cost-of-living, nobody at Children In Need wants your fiver if you’re worried about it. That’s not what they are after.”

Manford, from Salford in Greater Manchester, said he had tried to book a family visit to Centre Parcs but found it was full “so there are still some people with some spare cash”.

He added: “It’s trying to get some of those people as well. And also, you can go online, you can donate 50p if you want, a pound.

“You’re walking past the supermarket, you see a bucket, throw a quid in, that’s what it is.

I'm really looking forward to presenting @BBCCiN, tune in on November 18th. Catch me on @BBCBreakfast this morning where I'll be talking about this year's campaign. We’re There For You 💛 pic.twitter.com/DRKkMf6wm1 — Jason Manford (@JasonManford) October 4, 2022

“But really, even if you are struggling and you think, ‘I’ve not got anything to spare this year’, just come and watch the show.

“It’s for everybody and it’s there to cheer us up and to show you all the great work that Children In Need do across the country.”

Manford said the show would be “spectacular” but that he could not yet reveal any further details about the guests or special segments.

He also highlighted how some Children In Need charities had evolved to deal with the rising cost of living and were also tackling issues such as mental health among the young.

“If you are worried about cost of living and you’re a grown-up, imagine what it must be like being a kid and just hearing these big numbers and your parents being worried,” he said.

“I’ve been there myself as a kid. I grew up in a below-the-poverty-line childhood and my parents stressed and worried. I wouldn’t wish it on anybody. It’s awful.”

Manford, who has starred in a series of West End shows, is joining the Children In Need line-up this year alongside Ade Adepitan, Mel Giedroyc, Chris Ramsey and Alex Scott.

The charity’s appeal show airs on Friday November 18 on BBC One and iPlayer.