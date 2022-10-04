Lindsay Lohan on her screen return: for me, acting is like riding a bicycle

Lindsay Lohan says that acting is “like riding a bicycle” as she prepares to make her return to the big screen after a lengthy hiatus.

The actress, 36, is due to star in Netflix’s upcoming festive film Falling For Christmas, set for release on November 10.

Though she is known for a variety of classic noughties films including Mean Girls, Freaky Friday and Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen, her last major role was in the 2013 erotic-thriller The Canyons.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about her return to acting, Lohan said: “For me, my whole life, acting is like riding a bicycle.

“It’s just in me. It’s a part of me. Doing films, playing a character, it brings me so much joy to be able to share a story with people.

“To take people on that journey with me is such a blessing.”

Netflix released a poster for Falling For Christmas, in which Lohan stars alongside actor Chord Overstreet, on October 3.

It's October 3rd — but here's an early holiday gift: Lindsay Lohan's Falling For Christmas premieres November 10 pic.twitter.com/ejVzmDWE9b — Netflix (@netflix) October 3, 2022

The day is colloquially known on social media as “Mean Girls Day” in reference to one of the film’s memorable lines.

She is currently reported to be on location in Ireland, filming her second film for Netflix, Irish Wish.

Lohan’s breakout role came in the 1998 film The Parent Trap in which she played estranged twin sisters Hallie Parker and Annie James.

It was a critical success and helped launch Lohan’s acting career.

It has been reported that Lohan recently married financier Bader Shammas after becoming engaged last November.