Search

04 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Feather serpent God wages war on the surface world in new Black Panther trailer

Feather serpent God wages war on the surface world in new Black Panther trailer

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Oct 2022 1:18 AM

The feather serpent God comes to wage war on the surface world in the explosive new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The action-packed clip shows the family of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, fighting to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of his death.

Viewers are further introduced to the apparent villain of the highly-anticipated sequel, Namor, king of Talokan, played by Tenoch Huerta.

“His people do not call him general or king,” warns M’Baku, played by Winston Duke.

“The call him K’uk’ulkan, the feather serpent God. Killing him will risk eternal war.”

“He is coming for the surface world,” says T’Challa’s sister Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, before a series of high octane battle scenes ensue.

As well as Duke and Wright, the film also sees the return of Angela Bassett, who reprises her role as Queen Ramonda, and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross.

As well as Huerta, the film also stars British star Michaela Coel.

The trailer also shows a glimpse of a newly-suited Black Panther, the identity of whom is not revealed.

It comes shortly after Boseman was posthumously honoured with a Disney Legend Award at the corporation’s D23 convention last month, which was collected by his brother Derrick Boseman.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige, is slated for release on November 11.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media