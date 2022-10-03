Search

04 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Kaye Adams on Strictly Come Dancing exit: I gave it everything I could

Kaye Adams on Strictly Come Dancing exit: I gave it everything I could

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 10:50 PM

Loose Women star Kaye Adams said she danced as well as she could before becoming the first celebrity to depart the Strictly dancefloor on Saturday night.

After the first public vote of the 20th series, the TV presenter found herself up against singer Matt Goss in the dance-off, before the judges chose to send her home.

Adams, 59, performed her Charleston routine with partner Kai Widdrington to Music! Music! Music! by Dorothy Provine for the second time after Saturday’s live show.

Speaking about the dance on BBC’s It Takes Two, she told host Rylan Clark: “I did it as well as I could, that’s all I can really say.

“I’m not a dancer which is perfectly obvious and I gave it everything I could.”

Professional dancer Kai, who was beaten in the bottom two by his girlfriend Nadiya Bychkova, said the dance was a “massive achievement” for Adams, who had been a “bundle of nerves” the previous week.

Adams said: “This man (Kai) should be a motivational coach, I’ve learned so much from Kai, beyond dancing, from his attitude to competing, coaching and getting me ready for the dance-off which I found really difficult.

“I’ve seen a few people saying ‘she looked like a rabbit in the headlights’ and all I can say is, yes I was. I blanked. I was tired.”

The couple received a score of 22 for their Charleston, with judge Craig Revel-Horwood giving them four out of 10.

Adams said: “I thought the judges’ comments were fair, I really didn’t have a problem with them at all.

“There’s so many wonderful dancers there, Molly’s dance at the end I just thought was fabulous, it was a joy to watch. I put my hands up and say well done.”

Singer and former Britain’s Got Talent finalist Molly Rainford, 21, secured the top spot on the Strictly Come Dancing leader board with a quickstep to Love On Top by Beyonce.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media