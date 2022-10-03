Search

03 Oct 2022

Daisy Lowe announces pregnancy: We are bursting at the seams with happiness

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 7:30 PM

Fashion model Daisy Lowe has announced she is expecting her first child with fiance Jordan Saul.

The 33-year-old, who has modelled for brands including Burberry, Chanel and Vivienne Westwood, announced the news on Instagram, sharing pictures of her growing bump.

She wrote: “I wanted to share some news with you – Jordan & I are having a baby. We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness.

“I’m oscillating wildly between excitement & nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure! Big love to all of you.”

It comes less than a month after she announced her engagement to property developer Mr Saul.

Celebrity friends including BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and TV and radio presenter Zoe Ball sent messages of congratulations to the couple on social media.

TV presenter Dermot O’Leary wrote: “The best news! Congrats!” while singer Jessie J said: “So happy for youuuuuu.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2016 champion Ore Oduba wrote: “AAHHHHHH!!!!!!! Congratulations gorge!!!!!”

In 2017, Lowe twirled around the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor, making it to the eighth week with professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec.

