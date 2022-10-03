In Pictures: Artist unveils house with distinctive doodle decor

An artist has given a new meaning to the words drawing room by unveiling a 12-room mansion covered in doodles.
Sam Cox, also known as Mr Doodle, relies on black and white patterns to provide the decor for his property in Tenterden in Kent.
The setting provides ideal camouflage although locating a toaster or plug socket might be problematic for a visitor unfamiliar with the property’s layout.
The monochrome design gives the property a unique look with a cartoonish feel.
Mr Cox was keen to blend in with his surroundings during a photo shoot with his wife Alena.
