Sir Ian McKellen to star in touring panto production of Mother Goose

Sir Ian McKellen will star in a touring production of the pantomime Mother Goose.

The acclaimed actor, 83, will play the eponymous lead role alongside comedian John Bishop as Vic Goose and actor and former Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc as the Goose.

Written by Coronation Street’s Jonathan Harvey and directed by Cal McCrystal, the show will open at the Theatre Royal Brighton from December 3–11 before a West End run at the Duke of York’s Theatre between December 15 and January 29.

It will then tour the UK until Easter, visiting the Liverpool Empire, Oxford New Theatre, Wales Millennium Centre Cardiff and more.

The pantomime tells the story of Mother Goose (McKellen) and her husband Vic (Bishop), who run an animal sanctuary and live a wholesome life inside an abandoned Debenhams department store, but the sudden arrival of a goose (Giedroyc) causes upheaval in their lives.

The trio came together to launch the show at the Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square on Monday, where Sir Ian climbed out of a giant golden egg before posing for photos with his co-stars.

The upcoming production is described as “the ultimate theatrical feast full of fun, farce and more than a couple of surprises that will make you honk out loud”.

Set and costume design is by Liz Ascroft, choreography by Lizzi Gee, lighting design by Prema Mehta, sound design by Ben Harrison and puppet design and creation by Chris Barlow.

The show will also star Oscar Conlon-Morrey as Jack, Simbi Akande as Jill, Sharon Ballard as Evil Fairy Malignia and Karen Mavundukure as Good Fairy Encanta.