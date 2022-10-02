Search

03 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Motsi Mabuse reflects on ‘traumatising’ experience growing up in South Africa

Motsi Mabuse reflects on ‘traumatising’ experience growing up in South Africa

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 1:01 AM

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has spoken candidly about her “traumatising” experience of growing up in South Africa and the racism she faced as a teenager.

The 41-year-old dancer has been a judge on the popular BBC celebrity dance show since 2019 and runs a dance school in Germany with husband Evgenij Voznyuk.

Speaking to The Big Issue, Mabuse said: “At 16, I was living in Pretoria, and we had just moved from a black area to a very white area.

“South Africa was open, so black people were allowed to move into certain parts and my parents were always against boundaries, so they pushed those limits.

“They wanted a better life for their kids. That was the aim, but it also meant we moved into a very hostile area.”

She added: “Our parents wanted us to be safe, which meant if we wanted to visit friends they would need to drive us. Because if we got the bus, big white boys would attack us.”

Mabuse, whose sister Oti was a professional dancer on Strictly for seven years before her departure earlier this year, also explained how getting into dancing gave her a way to “shine”.

She said: “It was about survival of the fittest. Dancing was a way for me to not just exist but to shine. I’ve always had that need to shine.

“And because of the situation around me in South Africa at the time, there was just not the opportunity. With dancing, I built my own stage.”

After finding success as a professional dancer, Mabuse went on to appear on Let’s Dance, the German version of Strictly Come Dancing, initially as a professional dancer but later as a judge on the show.

She also judged a number of other dance shows before taking over from Dame Darcey Bussell on the Strictly Come Dancing panel.

Mabuse recently returned to screens with her fellow Strictly judges – Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke – as the 20th series of the hit dance competition got under way last week.

This year’s star-studded line-up includes Paralympian Ellie Simmonds, TV presenter Helen Skelton and former England football player Tony Adams.

The full interview with Motsi Mabuse is available in The Big Issue magazine, out now.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media