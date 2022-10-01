Search

02 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Wycombe Wanderers name part of stadium in honour of Bill Turnbull

Wycombe Wanderers name part of stadium in honour of Bill Turnbull

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Oct 2022 12:01 AM

Bill Turnbull has been immortalised at his beloved football club after Wycombe Wanderers named part of their stadium in honour of the late TV presenter.

In a pre-match tribute, stadium announcer Phil Catchpole revealed that the gantry would be christened the “Bill Turnbull Gantry” because he “loved the view up there”.

The broadcaster, who often commentated on Wycombe Wanderers games, passed away aged 66 in August after a five-year battle with prostate cancer.

Speaking to the club’s supporters in a packed bar, Mr Catchpole said: “Many of Bill’s family and friends are here today because they knew how much Wycombe Wanderers meant to him.

“Today we’d all like to show them how much Bill means to everybody… We know he loved this club, and we loved him as well.

“As the commentary was so important to Bill, we’ve renamed the gantry the ‘Bill Turnbull Gantry’ because he loved the view up there, and he occasionally moaned about the view in the main stand.

“Cheer for him today – you’ll hear his voice in the background when Wycombe are attacking, if the referee makes a mistake you’ll definitely hear his voice.”

Supporters cheered after Mr Catchpole’s speech, raising pint glasses and chanting: “There’s only one Bill Turnbull.”

The League One side then went on to lose 1-0 to Plymouth Argyle, who are at the top of the table after 11 matches.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media