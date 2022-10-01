Search

02 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Tomato Sauce the latest to be unmasked on The Masked Dancer

Tomato Sauce the latest to be unmasked on The Masked Dancer

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Oct 2022 11:51 PM

TV presenter Steph McGovern was revealed to be Tomato Sauce on The Masked Dancer, making her the fifth star to be eliminated from the competition.

Saturday evening’s episode of ITV’s mystery celebrity dancing show saw the journalist lose out to Odd Socks, who the panel opted to save after the two characters ended up at risk of elimination.

Panellists Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall and Peter Crouch guessed Tomato Sauce could be Rebel Wilson, Nadiya Hussain, Mick Hucknall or the correct answer of McGovern, 40, before she was unmasked.

Following her reveal, McGovern said she was initially nervous about performing on the show and had dreams about her character’s head falling off mid-dance.

She said: “Of course I was nervous, but as soon as I started, I loved it.

“My biggest fear was my head falling off. I had crazy dreams about that.”

The Steph’s Packed Lunch presenter also said the mask gave her an added layer of confidence, saying: “I definitely wouldn’t be as confident without the mask, although it would be funny for the nation to see the funny faces I pull.

“I give it my all under the mask too, even though you can’t see me.”

Elsewhere on the show, it was revealed that The Masked Dancer’s first double act, Pillar and Post, had been forced to withdraw from the competition.

Host Joel Dommett explained: “Sadly, Pillar took a tumble during rehearsals and I am absolutely gutted to tell you that on medical advice they have had to withdraw from the competition.”

The panel were given one final chance to guess who the disguised dancing duo might be, before they were revealed to be married couple goalkeeping hero David Seaman and ice skating star Frankie Poultney.

In a statement, Poultney, 49, said of leaving the competition: “We were gutted as we absolutely loved every minute.

“It was great fun but a tumble meant our masked journey came to an end too soon, we had such a blast and we were sad that we had to hang up our masks without being able to share our final dance with you all.

“We have loved being part of this series and we wish the other competitors the best of luck as we continue to watch at home and try to guess who all the other celebrities are.”

An ITV spokesperson also confirmed the pair’s departure, saying: “Due to an injury sustained during rehearsals Pillar has had to withdraw from the competition, we wish her a speedy recovery.”

Speaking after departing the show, Seaman, 59, revealed he was “so nervous” throughout the competition and “would never want to do it without a mask on”.

Poultney said the highlight of the show was being able to dance with her husband, and revealed that Beyonce would be her own personal dream performer to see behind one of the masks.

The Masked Dancer continues Saturdays at 6.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media