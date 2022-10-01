Search

01 Oct 2022

Dua Lipa leads lineup of British talent appearing on US festive tour

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Oct 2022 3:55 AM

Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Lewis Capaldi are among the UK talent announced as part of star-studded lineups for the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour.

The annual festive tour will take place from late November through December and hit 11 US cities including New York, Washington DC and Los Angeles.

The trio will be joined on the bill by US music heavyweights including Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Black Eyed Peas, and the Backstreet Boys.

Other performers rotating through the bill at the concerts this year include The Kid Laroi, Demi Lovato, Pitbull, Charlie Puth, Anitta, Khalid, and Tate McRae.

“Every year our iHeartRadio Jingle Ball lineup is one of the most anticipated announcements,” said Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia.

“We’re particularly excited about who’s playing this year.

“This is the show that represents the best pop music of the year, all brought together on one stage.

“We look forward to celebrating the holiday season with music fans across the country.”

Local News

