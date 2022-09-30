Search

30 Sept 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Ed Sheeran’s request for US copyright lawsuit to be dismissed is denied

Ed Sheeran’s request for US copyright lawsuit to be dismissed is denied

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 7:13 PM

Ed Sheeran’s motion to dismiss a copyright lawsuit that alleges he stole parts of Marvin Gaye’s famous song Let’s Get It On for his track Thinking Out Loud, has been denied by a US judge.

The British musician faces accusations that key parts of his track, including chord progressions, were taken from the 1973 hit.

The case is being brought by investment banker David Pullman and Structured Asset Sales (SAS), which acquired a portion of the estate of Let’s Get It On co-writer Ed Townsend.

Sheeran’s lawyers have denied the allegations, saying that the combination of elements Sheeran allegedly took was not unique enough to be covered by copyright law.

But a ruling from judge Louis Stanton on Thursday said there was “no bright-line rule” for their arguments and denied their motion to strike the case.

A date for the jury trial in New York is yet to be set.

In legal documents obtained by the PA news agency, Judge Stanton wrote: “There is no bright-line rule that the combination of two unprotectable elements is insufficiently numerous to constitute an original work.

“A work may be copyrightable even though it is entirely a compilation of unprotectable elements.”

He concluded: “Sheeran’s motion for summary judgment dismissing SAS’s claim for infringement is denied.”

It comes just six months after the music megastar won a similar copyright suit in the UK, which claimed he stole his hit song Shape Of You.

At a trial in March, Sheeran and co-writers Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon faced accusations that their track ripped off a 2015 song by Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue.

However, Mr Justice Zacaroli concluded Sheeran “neither deliberately nor subconsciously” copied a phrase in the song.

Sheeran and his co-songwriters have been awarded over £900,000 in legal costs following the win.

In a video message after the ruling in April, Sheeran said copyright claims were “way too common now” and “not a pleasant experience”.

The singer added that he hoped that with the ruling in his favour that “baseless claims” could be avoided in the future.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media