Search

29 Sept 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and MC Hammer among rap stars paying tribute to Coolio

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and MC Hammer among rap stars paying tribute to Coolio

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 5:27 AM

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and MC Hammer are among the big names in the rap industry who have paid tribute to Coolio following news of his death.

The US rapper, known for his 1995 hit Gangsta’s Paradise, was remembered for his “grind” and described as “one of the nicest dudes”.

His manager confirmed his death, aged 59, to multiple US media outlets on Wednesday.

Snoop Dogg referenced the world-famous track in his own tribute, writing: “Gangstas paradise. R I P.”

He also shared a picture of the two on Instagram, posing on the set of the music video for their collaborative track Gangsta Walk, released in 2006.

Former NWA star Ice Cube said he had witnessed Coolio’s “grind to the top of the industry” in his own tribute.

“This is sad news,” the rapper and actor wrote on Twitter.

“I witnessed first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio.”

MC Hammer described Coolio as “one of the nicest dudes I’ve known”.

“Good people. RIP Coolio,” he wrote, sharing a black and white picture of the rapper, later posting a second picture of the pair together, along with Tupac and Snoop Dogg.

Questlove also shared a black and white picture of the rapper on Instagram, writing: “Peaceful journey brother”.

New York rapper Flava Flav also lamented the loss of Coolio, writing: “Coolio was the West Coast Flavor Flav,,, He loved telling everyone that.

“We was supposed to perform together this Tuesday. RIP my friend.

“Rest in Gangsta’s Paradise my friend.”

Gangsta’s Paradise was also parodied by US musical comedian Weird Al Yankovic, as Amish Paradise, who also paid his respects to the rapper in a short tribute on social media.

Sharing a picture of the pair embracing, he wrote: “RIP Coolio”.

Among those to respond immediately to the reports was fellow US rapper Vanilla Ice, who said he was “freaking out” after hearing the news.

“I’m freaking out I just heard my good friend Coolio passed away,” the rapper, real name Robert Matthew Van Winkle, wrote on Twitter.

In his own online tribute, US rapper LL Cool J wrote: “Rest in power my brother. @Coolio Love and Respect”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media