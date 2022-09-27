Search

28 Sept 2022

Hold Me Closer director: Sir Elton John and Britney Spears collab was emotional

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Sept 2022 1:36 AM

The director of the music video for Sir Elton John and Britney Spears’ collaborative track Hold Me Closer says the experience was “an emotional one”.

Tanu Muino said she had been inspired to become a director after seeing one of Spears’ videos and had “grown up” listening to the work of Sir Elton.

Hold Me Closer mixes Sir Elton’s 1971 hit Tiny Dancer with his 1992 song The One, while parts of Don’t Go Breaking My Heart from 1976 also feature in the track.

The official video, released on Tuesday, shows pairs of dancers performing intimate routines and embracing in various, vibrantly coloured settings.

Muino, who is also known for directing music videos for artists including Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Cardi B and Lizzo, said she had wanted to create something that would “raise eyebrows” and make Sir Elton and Spears “proud”.

“This was an emotional one for me as I grew up with Britney,” she said.

“After seeing Slave For You, I decided that I wanted to become a video director (and) Elton John is an icon that I and the world grew up listening to.”

She continued: “Going into this video, I knew there would be a lot of emotional expectations the audience and fans would have.

“With this responsibility, I had to do something different and unexpected. The visuals had to be different.

“The dance had to be forward-thinking to raise eyebrows and make Elton and Britney proud.

“Getting the best dancers, crew, and access to some of the most private locations in the world was simple as everyone wanted to work with Elton John and be part of his legacy.”

Hold Me Closer marks Spears’ first new music in six years and her first release since the end of a controversial 13-year conservatorship.

Sir Elton previously said he wanted the collaboration to “enlighten everybody” that Spears is “one of the great pop stars of the world”.

