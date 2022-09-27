Search

28 Sept 2022

support local journalism #endjournalismvat

Natural History Museum helps Ukrainian scientists in bid to save historic murals

Natural History Museum helps Ukrainian scientists in bid to save historic murals

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Sept 2022 1:01 AM

The Natural History Museum and Ukraine’s National Academy of Sciences have completed research aimed at helping to save some of Kyiv’s historic artworks.

The researchers joined forces to establish the cause of damage to the world-famous medieval murals in Saint Sophia Cathedral, a Unesco World Heritage Site in Kyiv.

The murals, painted on the walls of the cathedral in around 1000CE, are some of Ukraine’s most significant artworks but they had developed dark spots and began flaking away.

In a bid to protect and restore the artwork, research was conducted to establish the type of microscopic organisms that were living on the walls and causing the damage.

The research began before the Russian invasion and initially Ukrainian scientists discovered cracks and voids within the fabric on the walls and large unusual crystals.

Scientists from the Natural History Museum in London led the final work on the paper as their Ukrainian colleagues were forced to put their life on hold during the conflict.

DNA and microscopic studies of deteriorated areas concluded fungi is responsible for the damage while the crystals were established as calcium malate, which has been reported in murals only twice before – in the Monastery of Pedralbes in Barcelona and in the tomb of Tutankhamun.

The research should enable the preservation of these and other historic works of art in the future.

Ukrainian researcher Marina Fomina, lead author on the paper, said: “Russia’s attempts to violently destroy and assimilate so much of our cultural identity meant the work to preserve Saint Sophia and this precious artwork was even more urgent.

“It is a huge relief to understand the cause of this damage and enable its conservation for our national and the world’s cultural heritage.”

Dr Javier Cuadros, a senior researcher at the Natural History Museum and a co-author of the paper, played a crucial role in getting the paper over the finishing line.

He said: “We were collaborating with them throughout this devastating time. However, when Kyiv was attacked it was impossible for our colleagues to continue working because they had to suspend everyday life and flee their homes.

“I’m very happy to have been able to play a role in this research. The discovery means a lot to our Ukrainian colleagues and will help preserve their legacy and other historic artworks for future generations.

“Hearing about the support they gave each other in their communities has been a lesson in human solidarity and maintaining cohesion in the most challenging of times.

“We dedicated the paper to the courageous Ukrainian people whose resilience is so admirable.”

The research, published in the November 2022 edition of the International Biodeterioration and Biodegradation journal, has been dedicated to the “courageous Ukrainian people”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media