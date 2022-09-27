Search

27 Sept 2022

Will.i.am says Britney Spears ‘deserves the best’ and hints at new collaboration

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Sept 2022 12:55 PM

Will.i.am has said Britney Spears “deserves the best” and has hinted at a new collaboration with the pop star.

The 47-year-old American rapper and Black Eyed Peas star collaborated with Spears, 40, on 2013 release Scream & Shout, and recently attended the star’s wedding to Sam Asghari.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain about his friendship with Spears and her new husband 28-year-old model Asghari, Will.i.am said: “I’m so happy for Britney, Sam is awesome.

“She’s found an angel, somebody to really champion her fight.

“I’m so happy that she was able to break free from the situation that she was in. She deserves the best. She’s a sweetheart. A great contribution to popular music.”

He added: “We’ve done cool things together and I’m so happy that she’s on this new journey and shining. She still has hurdles but you know, we all are there to support her and Sam is awesome.”

When asked by GMB presenters Ed Balls and Susanna Reid whether a new Will.i.am and Britney Spears collaboration might be on the cards, Will.i.am was tight-lipped.

He said: “There’s been things in the works, things that we’ve done in the past.”

As Balls, 55, attempted to draw more information out of Will.i.am, the rapper said: “I can’t reveal it now. I can’t reveal. I live a very private life.”

Spears recently collaborated with Sir Elton John on dance single Hold Me Closer.

The song mixes Sir Elton’s 1971 hit Tiny Dancer with his 1992 song The One, while parts of Don’t Go Breaking My Heart from 1976 also feature in the track.

The collaboration was Spears’ first new music in six years and her first release since the end of a 13-year conservatorship.

Will.i.am, who is also a judge on singing show The Voice UK, went on to speak about the Queen and how he felt after the news of her death broke earlier this month.

“I thought of your beautiful country and the blow that it was going to take on the country itself,” he said.

“She was a dynamic, shining light. She inspired so many folks. It was a heavy blow.

“She did remind me of my grandma and just that era, that type of female queen that nurture, that mother, that guiding light for every family. She reminded me of that of my grandma and the beautiful spirit.”

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV every weekday morning from 6am.

Local News

