26 Sept 2022

Tom Daley’s husband, Dustin Lance Black, ‘sustained serious head injury’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Sept 2022 9:03 PM

Tom Daley’s husband has revealed he recently sustained a “serious head injury” and was advised to “shut off my brain” in order to recover.

Dustin Lance Black, 48, who is married to the British Olympic champion, 28, said it had been a “challenging, frightening time”, but that he was on the “long road back” to being well.

In a post shared on social media, the US screenwriter said that he and Daley had taken a trip to Greece in order to help rehabilitate.

“A month ago, I sustained a serious head injury that put me out of commission,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Showing little improvement, my doctors ordered me to shut off my brain in hopes of it healing. This has been a challenging, frightening time for a creative type who depends on what’s in his skull to work, care and love.

“And now I understand the road back will be long. But this week my sweet, over the top husband took us to the Greek Islands to make me shut off.

“I can already feel this trip is a step in the right direction, and I finally feel safe sharing a bit again.

“Thank you for all of your love and patience. More to come. Promise.”

The pair have been married for five years and share a son.

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

