Search

26 Sept 2022

support local journalism #endjournalismvat

National Gallery announces ‘pay what you wish’ scheme amid cost-of-living crisis

National Gallery announces ‘pay what you wish’ scheme amid cost-of-living crisis

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Sept 2022 12:30 PM

Visitors to the National Gallery will be able to pay “as much or as little as they like” on Friday evenings for the run of a Lucian Freud exhibition as part of a new scheme responding to the cost-of-living crisis, the gallery has announced.

The Pay What You Wish scheme, the first of its kind at the National Gallery, will be valid for the run of the Credit Suisse – Lucian Freud: New Perspectives exhibition, which opens on October 1, and the scheme will be for slots between 5.30pm and 9pm on Fridays.

Tickets for the exhibition can be booked in advance from September 26, online, on the phone or in person, with a minimum payment of £1 required.

The Lucian Freud: New Perspectives exhibition includes the portrait by the artist of the late Queen, with his diminutive oil portrait done after the Queen sat for him between May 2000 and December 2001.

The portrait drew some controversy when it was first unveiled, after portraying her with a thick neck and a “six o’clock shadow” under her blue-grey chin.

Freud was noticed for his talent early on in his life and, after a spell in the Merchant Navy in 1942, had his first one-man show in 1944, when he was 21.

Some of the key pieces from his career include Girl With A White Dog, Naked Girl Asleep and Reflection (self portrait), and he was particularly known for his paintings of nudes.

He died aged 88 in 2011.

Freud, the grandson of psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud, was born in Berlin in 1922 and the landmark retrospective of his work staged at the National Gallery marks the centenary of his birth.

Dr Gabriele Finaldi, director of the National Gallery, London, said: “The cost of an exhibition ticket can sometimes make it difficult to visit.

“While most of our temporary exhibitions are free, the Pay What You Wish scheme will enable practically anyone who wants to see the Freud centenary show to do so.”

The Credit Suisse Exhibition – Lucian Freud: New Perspectives includes more than 65 loans from museums and major private collections around the world and will feature works including Girl with Roses, Reflection with Two Children (self-portrait) and his later works such as The Brigadier, a portrait of Andrew Parker Bowles, the former husband of the Queen Consort.

The exhibition will “present new perspectives on Freud’s art, focusing on his tireless and ever-searching commitment to the medium of painting”, the gallery said.

Lucian Freud: New Perspectives will show from October 1 2022 through to 22 January 2023.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media