Search

25 Sept 2022

support local journalism #endjournalismvat

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury expecting first child

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury expecting first child

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Sept 2022 4:55 PM

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared the news on Instagram with a video which showed a clip of Hague, 23, saying “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet” from her finale speech during their time on the dating show in 2019.

The video then cut to the couple holding Hague’s baby bump and embracing one another.

The couple met during the fifth series of the hit reality show, finishing as runners-up behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

Hague’s sister Zoe was among the family and friends who congratulated the couple, saying: “Love all 3 of you so much. You’re going to be incredible parents.”

Fellow Love Island stars also offered their support including Maura Higgens who said: “And there we go I’m crying again!!!! Love you so so much” while Dani Dyer added “Congratulations” with a string of red heart emojis.

Zara McDermott said: “I’m sobbing my eyes out. Congratulations to both of you, what beautiful news” and singer and presenter Stacey Solomon added “congratulations this is amazing”.

The couple have gone on to successful careers following their time on the ITV dating series with Hague becoming the creative director at fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.

Fury, who is the 23-year-old younger half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has continued his professional boxing career.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media