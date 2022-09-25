Search

25 Sept 2022

support local journalism #endjournalismvat

Hugh Grant and his wife Anna donate £10,000 to appeal amid cost-of-living crisis

Hugh Grant and his wife Anna donate £10,000 to appeal amid cost-of-living crisis

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Sept 2022 2:03 PM

Actor Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein have donated £10,000 to a fundraiser supporting elderly, vulnerable and disabled people who are struggling during the cost-of-living crisis.

The GoFundMe appeal was set up by non-profit community organisation Depher, which provides food deliveries, gas and electricity top-ups and other help to people across the UK.

It comes as energy costs continue to rise and inflation remains high.

James Anderson, founder of Depher, told the PA news agency: “This has come when we need it the most, many lives will be saved because of their generosity and support.”

He added: “This donation will put food on tables and warmth in the hearts of hundreds and thousands who are dealing with the cost-of-living crisis and poverty.”

He said the couple have donated £55,000 since October 2021 to the organisation, describing it as “humbling and heavenly”.

On Friday Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced a series of measures which included abolishing the top rate of income tax for the highest earners, axing the cap on bankers’ bonuses, and adding restrictions to the welfare system.

Charities described them as a “hammer blow” to the UK’s poorest families, saying the Government’s plan for growth was “more about bankers’ bonuses than helping hungry kids”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media