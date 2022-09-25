Colombian film wins San Sebastian festival’s Golden Shell

The Colombian film Los Reyes Del Mundo (The Kings Of The World) has won the top award at the 70th San Sebastian film festival in Spain.
Director Laura Mora’s feature was awarded the Golden Shell for best film at a ceremony on Saturday.
The film follows five young men from Medellin, Colombia’s second-largest city, trying to get ahead in life.
Japan’s Genki Kawamura won the best director prize for Hyakka, about a son and his mother who is diagnosed with dementia.
The top acting awards went to two young actors in debut starring roles about difficulties in adolescence: Carla Quilez, in the Spanish film La Maternal, and Paul Kircher in the French movie Le Lyceen (Winter Boy).
US director Marian Mathias won the special jury prize with her debut feature, Runner.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.