Search

24 Sept 2022

support local journalism #endjournalismvat

Alex Scott says trolling and racist abuse left her ‘scared for her life’

Alex Scott says trolling and racist abuse left her ‘scared for her life’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Sept 2022 1:03 PM

Alex Scott says she can “slip into dark places” when facing torrents of racist abuse and trolling, which sometimes leaves her “scared for her life”.

The former footballer, 37, has become a regular fixture on sports commentary panels and made history in 2018 as the first female Sky pundit on a Sky Sports Super Sunday.

She joined the BBC World Cup commentary line-up the same year.

In an interview with The Times, Scott opened up about the online attacks she faces due to her role and how she found herself in a bad place after presenting at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

She said: “I can slip into dark places. And once I slip into dark places, I don’t stop.

“I loved being out at the Olympics, but afterwards I realised the mad pressure that I’d put on myself to take everything – the trolling, the racism, Lord Digby Jones.”

Last year, former Labour minister and ex-House of Lords member Digby Jones criticised Scott’s pronunciation and asked if someone could give her elocution lessons.

Scott said: “I went into the Olympics knowing the scrutiny that I would be under once again from all the trolls.

“But then to open Twitter and see that from him, I was just like, ‘I’m not going to be silent any more. I’ve had enough.’ So I just tweeted and went to bed.”

Earlier that summer, Scott was targeted on social media over false reports she had been chosen to replace Sue Barker as the new presenter of A Question Of Sport, a role which went to Paddy McGuinness.

“That was at a level that I was scared for my life”, the presenter admitted, saying she received death threats.

“I was scared to leave my house to even go to the shop. That’s the stage that we’d got to – that, oh my gosh, someone black might be replacing a national treasure could cause such hatred.”

Scott briefly turned to drinking in a bid to drown out the trolls’ noise, The Times reports.

The football pundit says she is a proponent of therapy, which she sought after the abuse over A Question Of Sport.

“I take lessons from what’s happened to me. I wouldn’t be the person I am without all this”, she said.

In November, Scott will be heading to Doha to present the BBC’s World Cup coverage, as well as presenting Sports Personality Of The Year in the UK.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media