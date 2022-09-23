Search

23 Sept 2022

Latest News As It Happens Across Cork

Man admits plotting to steal Declan Donnelly’s Range Rover

Man admits plotting to steal Declan Donnelly’s Range Rover

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Sept 2022 6:30 PM

A man has admitted plotting to steal a number of luxury vehicles, including a £70,000 Range Rover belonging to TV presenter Declan Donnelly.

Oliver Hart, 30, appeared at Kingston-upon-Thames Crown Court on Friday where he admitted conspiracy to steal in relation to an alleged car theft operation running between January and July last year.

He also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle in connection with 11 electric bikes from Velospeed, in Thatcham, Berkshire, between June 14 and June 17 2021.

Hart appeared at the south-west London court alongside several co-defendants, speaking only to confirm his name and enter guilty pleas.

He is one of a number of defendants who have pleaded guilty to charges in relation to the alleged car theft operation.

Other defendants, including Ryan Crafts, 29, from Wokingham, Berkshire, and Charlie Kavanagh, 27, from Ashford, Surrey, have pleaded not guilty.

Judge Anne Brown listed their trial date for September 4 2023.

Those who have pleaded guilty, including Hart, are expected to be sentenced after the trial has concluded, the court heard.

Police were called to Mr Donnelly’s west London home in the early hours of April 6 2021.

The I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! presenter, his wife and their three-year-old daughter were reportedly asleep at the time.

No vehicles were taken.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media