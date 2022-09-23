Search

23 Sept 2022

Read our Ploughing Championship news!

Apple Music replaces Pepsi to become new sponsor of Super Bowl half-time show

Apple Music replaces Pepsi to become new sponsor of Super Bowl half-time show

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Sept 2022 8:53 AM

Apple Music will be the new sponsor of the Super Bowl half-time show, the NFL has announced.

The multi-year sponsorship will begin with this season’s Super Bowl on February 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

Apple Music replaces Pepsi, which sponsored the show for the past 10 years.

Terms were not announced but analysts had expected the league to get at least 50 million US dollars (£44.6 million) per year for the rights.

“We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Half-time Show,” Nana-Yaw Asamoah, the NFL’s senior vice president of partner strategy, said in a statement.

“We couldn’t think of a more appropriate partner for the world’s most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires, and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology.”

Apple is also negotiating with the NFL for the rights to the “NFL Sunday Ticket” package of Sunday games that do not air in a viewer’s home market.

Amazon, Google and the Walt Disney Company are also competing for the package, which has been on DirecTV since 1994.

More than 120 million viewers watched last February’s half-time show, which featured Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media