Search

22 Sept 2022

Read our Ploughing Championship news!

Traffic nearly halved for Queen’s funeral, data shows

Traffic nearly halved for Queen’s funeral, data shows

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Sept 2022 3:48 PM

The amount of traffic on UK roads nearly halved on Monday as drivers stayed home on the day of the Queen’s funeral, new data shows.

The number of journeys taken by UK drivers fell to its lowest point since early February 2021, before lockdown was lifted.

The data, from the Department of Transport, showed that traffic was at 54% of its pre-pandemic levels.

It was a massive fall from a week earlier when traffic was at 99% of its pre-pandemic levels.

The drop of 45 percentage points is by far the biggest week-on-week drop for any bank holiday so far this year.

Travel during the Platinum Jubilee fell by 27 percentage points compared with the week earlier, to 75% of pre-Covid levels.

Across all bank holidays so far this year, the average drop in traffic has been 16 percentage points, analysis of the data by the PA news agency shows.

Millions of Britons were glued to their TV screens for the funeral on Monday, with around 95% of switched-on TVs tuned to one of the dozens of channels showing the event.

An average of 26.2 million people watched it, according to research organisation Barb, it is a little fewer than the 32 million who tuned into the funeral service for Diana, Princess of Wales, in September 1997.

Monday was a bank holiday, so commuters will have stayed at home. Meanwhile, many businesses – including restaurants and pubs – were closed for the day, so there were even fewer reasons to travel.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said: “Road traffic on 19 September 2022 was down 45 percentage points from the previous Monday, this large week-on-week fall in road traffic was driven by falls in activity owing to the bank holiday for the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.”

Traffic hit a low of 23% of pre-pandemic levels in the middle of April 2020.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media