21 Sept 2022

Ploughing Championship news!

GB News appoints Helen Warner as new head of television amid plans to expand

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Sept 2022 7:57 PM

GB News has appointed Helen Warner as its new head of television amid plans to expand its existing programming and develop new formats, the broadcaster has announced.

Warner is currently the chief creative officer of Whisper, having joined the broadcast production agency in 2020.

She was previously head of daytime at both ITV and Channel 4 where she commissioned and produced popular shows including Come Dine With Me, Loose Women and Good Morning Britain.

Warner said: “GB News has impressed me from the start, and its achievements in just over a year have been phenomenal.

“I can’t wait to help take its programming to the next level and really cement its place in the broadcasting landscape.”

Her projects during her time at Whisper include securing Sir Sam Mendes for Amazon Prime’s new documentary on England cricket captain Ben Stokes and the TV series The Beauty Rewind Clinic for UKTV.

She is also the author of five novels including the Sunday Times best-seller RSVP which was published in 2011 and she has recently published a psychological thriller titled She.

GB News chief executive officer Angelos Frangopoulos said: “Helen joins at an exciting time for GB News with our investment in British journalism already delivering strong audience growth.

“Her tremendous industry expertise and deep understanding of audiences will be invaluable as we turbocharge our schedule, our new shows and our talent over the coming months.”

Local News

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

